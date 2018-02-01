Photo by Dreamstime

Monopoly is releasing a special edition of its game that's made specifically for cheaters this fall #CheatersEdition https://t.co/Egww2IjSBa pic.twitter.com/HTczRlbd2O — INSIDER (@thisisinsider) January 30, 2018

This new edition of Monopoly is coming with a handcuff and debuting this fall. The twist on the classic game will encourage fans to cheat. I foresee family fights being even bigger than normal.

This is how it will work according to Hasbro. The Cheater’s Edition will come with 15 cheat cards which ask players to carry out tasks throughout the game. These can range from taking money from the bank to moving someone else’s token on your turn. If successful, players will get rewards like extra cash or free properties to help them get further in the game. If they’re caught, players may have to hand over money or wind up handcuffed to the board game in jail.

Want to check out more click here.