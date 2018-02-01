Photo by Dreamstime
This new edition of Monopoly is coming with a handcuff and debuting this fall. The twist on the classic game will encourage fans to cheat. I foresee family fights being even bigger than normal.
This is how it will work according to Hasbro. The Cheater’s Edition will come with 15 cheat cards which ask players to carry out tasks throughout the game. These can range from taking money from the bank to moving someone else’s token on your turn. If successful, players will get rewards like extra cash or free properties to help them get further in the game. If they’re caught, players may have to hand over money or wind up handcuffed to the board game in jail.
Want to check out more click here.
Comments
Tony Tecate