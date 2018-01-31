Photo by Dreamstime

Text neck – neck problems caused by looking down at our phones – is no joke.

Here are the hard facts: The average human head weighs about 10-12 pounds, but when we bend our neck to text, check Snapchat, or otherwise look down at our phones, the gravitational pull on our head and the stress on our neck increases to as much as 60 pounds of pressure, according to a report published in the Spine Journal.

This leads to loss of the curve of the cervical spine (your neck). In other words, spending hours upon hours looking down at phones is messing with our necks … and could result in pain and other issues down the road.

Check out more on this by clicking here, just don’t look down.