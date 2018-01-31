We're bringing Ballast Point to the happiest place on earth! That's right, our next location is in the #DowntownDisneyDistrict at @disneyland in Anaheim, marking the first-ever on-site brewery for Disney. This incredible space will house a three-barrel R&D brewery, restaurant and beer garden. We can’t wait to bring our tasting room experience to this magical place, and we'll keep you updated as the opening date nears. More info on our Facebook page and follow our new @ballastpointanaheim IG account for more info! 🎉🍻
Disneyland is known as being the happiest place on earth — and it’s about to get a bit happier as the theme park is opening its very first brewery.
Balast Point, which is a brewery in Southern California, will be opening a bar and a restaurant that will feature a three-barrel “research and development” brewery and an outdoor beer garden for Disneyland visitors 21 and over.
