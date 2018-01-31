disneyland, brewery, beer, alcohol
By Tony Tecate
Filed Under:Alcohol, beer, brewery, Disneyland
Photo by Dreamstime

Disneyland is known as being the happiest place on earth — and it’s about to get a bit happier as the theme park is opening its very first brewery.

Balast Point, which is a brewery in Southern California, will be opening a bar and a restaurant that will feature a three-barrel “research and development” brewery and an outdoor beer garden for Disneyland visitors 21 and over.

Check out more by clicking here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live