Disneyland is known as being the happiest place on earth — and it’s about to get a bit happier as the theme park is opening its very first brewery.

Balast Point, which is a brewery in Southern California, will be opening a bar and a restaurant that will feature a three-barrel “research and development” brewery and an outdoor beer garden for Disneyland visitors 21 and over.

