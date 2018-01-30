Photo by Dreamstime

According to health officials, we should be drinking less beer and drinking more kale smoothies. The problem, of course, is that kale tastes like dirt.

With this in mind, some farmers are using artificial intelligence to improve the taste of kale.

They’re plugging in algorithms to analyze everything from the nutrients in the water to the type of light they are grown under in order to get a product more people will enjoy, without losing all the nutritional value.

Good luck to them pulling this off and actually getting kale to taste good. I think they should try to make the things we actually want to eat, more healthier.

Check out more on this study by clicking here.