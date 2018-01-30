Photo by Dreamstime

There’s now a new app that lets you rate and review your dates.

The Do I Date app is sort of like Yelp for singles.

If your date acted appropriately and you had fun, you offer high marks and positive comments.

If you were bored or offended, that person gets a low grade.

Because dating profiles can’t always be trusted, this thing is designed to get to the truth and — hopefully — help you waste less time with duds that you might avoid.

