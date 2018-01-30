new app, dating app, rate your date
By Tony Tecate
Filed Under:dating app, new app, rate your date
Photo by Dreamstime

The wait is almost over! #DoiDate #GameChanger #You'reWelcome

A post shared by Do I Date (@doidate) on

There’s now a new app that lets you rate and review your dates.

The Do I Date app is sort of like Yelp for singles.

If your date acted appropriately and you had fun, you offer high marks and positive comments.

If you were bored or offended, that person gets a low grade.

Because dating profiles can’t always be trusted, this thing is designed to get to the truth and — hopefully — help you waste less time with duds that you might avoid.

Check out more on this new app by clicking here. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live