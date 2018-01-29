All this week Tony Tecate has your way into Kevin Hart’s “Irresponsible Tour” that is making a stop in Sacramento on November 16th at Golden 1 Center. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, January 31st at 9am on Ticketmaster!

For the Tony Tecate Giveaway: The Kevin Hart “Irresponsible Tour” listen at 7:25am (PST) on Monday, January 29, 2018 and 7:25am (PST) on Friday, February 2, 2018 for the cue to call. Once you hear the cue to call, dial 916-766-5736 and be caller 25. Caller 25 will upon verification, win a pair of tickets to The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour on November 16, 2018 at Golden 1 Center, valued at approximately $80, courtesy of Live nation. Otherwise, KSFM’s general contest rules apply and are available HERE.

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS SWEEPSTAKES.