All this week Tony Tecate has your way into Kevin Hart’s “Irresponsible Tour” that is making a stop in Sacramento on November 16th at Golden 1 Center.  Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, January 31st at 9am on Ticketmaster!

banner Tony Tecate Giveaway: The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour

 

For the Tony Tecate Giveaway: The Kevin Hart “Irresponsible Tour” listen at 7:25am (PST) on Monday, January 29, 2018 and 7:25am (PST) on Friday, February 2, 2018 for the cue to call.  Once you hear the cue to call, dial 916-766-5736 and be caller 25.  Caller 25 will upon verification, win a pair of tickets to The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour on November 16, 2018 at Golden 1 Center, valued at approximately $80, courtesy of Live nation.  Otherwise, KSFM’s general contest rules apply and are available HERE.

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live