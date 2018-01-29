By Short-E
Photo cred: dreamstime

In a report found on MSN.com, here are some habits that cause wrinkles:

  1. SLEEPING ON YOUR SIDE – if you sleep on your side your skin can create small folds which cause early wrinkles.
  2. LOOKING AT YOUR PHONE – if you’re on your phone too long you start to squint your eyes which cause wrinkles.
  3. DRINKING THROUGH A STRAW – if you pucker your lips a lot it causes wrinkles around the mouth area.
  4. USING HOT WATER IN THE SHOWER – if you can use lukewarm water instead you will be able to preserve your youthful look longer.

If you would like to read more about this report click here.

