In a report found on MSN.com, here are some habits that cause wrinkles:

SLEEPING ON YOUR SIDE – if you sleep on your side your skin can create small folds which cause early wrinkles. LOOKING AT YOUR PHONE – if you’re on your phone too long you start to squint your eyes which cause wrinkles. DRINKING THROUGH A STRAW – if you pucker your lips a lot it causes wrinkles around the mouth area. USING HOT WATER IN THE SHOWER – if you can use lukewarm water instead you will be able to preserve your youthful look longer.

