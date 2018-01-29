gold digger, rich, men, women, relationship
By Tony Tecate
According to a new study, guys are gold diggers too.

With one group of subjects, the researchers showed pictures of potential love-interests to men and women — and then asked about the potential for a relationship with that person.

With the other group, the researchers showed pictures of luxury items before showing the pictures of the potential mates.

Sure enough. The subjects in the second group were more interested in hooking up than those in the first group. Somehow, some way, the pictures of the luxury items got the subjects in this second group revved up and looking for action.

And the thing is… it didn’t matter whether the subject was a man or women. Both men and women seemed to show this “gold digging” behavior.

Check out more on this study by clicking here.

