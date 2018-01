Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

Cardi B just met Missy Elliott at Essence’s 2018 Black Women In Music event last night.

Cardi reacted in her true  hella real fashion and posted it on her IG with a caption :

“I MET MISSY ELLIOT !!!IM MAAAAAA HYPE !!!!!!!!”

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO OF CARDI B MEETING MISSY ELLIOTT