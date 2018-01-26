Starting Monday we are sending you and a guest to WWE Live Road To Wrestlemania February 10, 2018 at the Golden 1 Center!

Listen at 7am, 11am, 5pm, & 7pm for the keyword and text it to 41025! If you can’t text go here use short code 41025 and enter the keyword! GOOD LUCK!

WWE Championship 2 on 1 Handicap Match

WWE Champion AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

New Day vs The Usos vs The Bludgeon Brothers

Plus Many More of your Favorite WWE Superstars!

*card is subject to change*

Tickets Start at $20!

7/11/5/7: Win Tickets To WWE Live: Road to WrestleMania

Contest Date Range: January 29, 2018 7:00am – Friday, February 2, 2018 7:00pm

For the 7/11/5/7: Win tickets to WWE Live: Road to WrestleMania contest listen from 7am (PST) on Monday, January 29, 2018 to 7pm (PST) on Friday, February 2, 2018 for the code word. Once you hear the code word, text it to 41025, you may only enter one (1) time per code word. One (1) winner will be randomly selected from the total pool of entries for each code word, resulting in a totally of twenty (20) winners. Upon verification, winner will receive a pair of lower level tickets to WWE Live: Road to WrestleMania valued at approximately $70. Otherwise 102.5’s general contest rules apply and are available HERE.

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER TO WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING.

Entrants may receive a bounceback text from Station with confirmation of Contest entry, but Entrants will receive no “extra” offers, information, or message content. Standard message and data rates may apply, the frequency of any automated marketing message(s) individual opts in to receive are recurring and varies, text STOP to cancel, and terms are available HERE.