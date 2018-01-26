Filed Under:Buffalo Wild Wings, Gift Card

Short-E is hooking you up all this week with the Free at Three!  Hang out with Short-E at 3pm and be caller 25 to (916) 766-KSFM and you can win a $50 gift card to Buffalo Wild Wings.  Plus you can join 102.5 KSFM at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Natomas (3600 N. Freeway Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95834) for The Big Game! Meet us out there on February 4th!

 

Free at Three: Win a $50 Buffalo Wild Wings Gift Card
Contest Date Range: January 29, 2018 3:00pm – February 2, 2018 3:oopm

Contest Rules:

For the Free at Three: Win a $50 Buffalo Wild Wings gift card contest listen from 3pm (PST) on Monday, January 29, 2018 to 3pm (PST) on Friday, February 2, 2018 for the cue to call.  When you hear the cue to call be caller 25 to (916)766-5736 and win a $50 gift certificate to Buffalo Wild Wings.  Each day Monday through Friday, one (1) winner will be awarded and upon verification receive two (2) $25 Buffalo Wild Wings gift cards, valued at $50, courtesy of Buffalo Wild Wings.  Otherwise KSFM general contest rules apply and are available HERE.

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live