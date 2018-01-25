naked work outs, motivation, weight loss
So we guess this naked exercising is a thing now … British wrestling champion Keith McNiven is running all-male, all-female and co-ed naked HIIT training classes in London.

HIIT [High Intensity Interval Training] workouts, which are a mixture of high intensity bursts for short periods of time followed by moderate to low intensity workouts, have been shown to be extremely effective — especially if you don’t have a lot of time to devote to exercise.

HIIT workouts are very popular. Coupling it with nudity is pretty novel, however. Keith explains, “Exercising naked introduces a new and exciting way to burn calories and is great for those of us who don’t like the restriction of clothing. It’s also a fun way to meet others and enjoy a unique workout session.”

Want to take a class, find our more info by clicking here.

