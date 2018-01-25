couples, argue, stupid things, fights
By Tony Tecate
Couples argue about some really stupid stuff which is probably why the hashtag #StupidThingsCouplesFightAbout is trending on Twitter.

Here are just some of the stupid things couples say they fight about:

  • Whether or not Die Hard was a Christmas movie
  • Where to go to eat
  • Who holds the remote
  • Who is the better driver
  • Replacing the toilet paper roll
  • Replacing the bag in the trash can
  • Putting the cap on the toothpaste
  • How to load the dishwasher
  • Snoring/breathing too loud
  • Deleting shows on the DVR
  • Watching shows without the other person

Your turn…What are some of the stupid things you and your partner fight about?

