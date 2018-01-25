Photo by Dreamstime
Couples argue about some really stupid stuff … which is probably why the hashtag #StupidThingsCouplesFightAbout is trending on Twitter.
Here are just some of the stupid things couples say they fight about:
- Whether or not Die Hard was a Christmas movie
- Where to go to eat
- Who holds the remote
- Who is the better driver
- Replacing the toilet paper roll
- Replacing the bag in the trash can
- Putting the cap on the toothpaste
- How to load the dishwasher
- Snoring/breathing too loud
- Deleting shows on the DVR
- Watching shows without the other person
Your turn…What are some of the stupid things you and your partner fight about?
