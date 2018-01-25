Photo by Dreamstime

Couples argue about some really stupid stuff … which is probably why the hashtag #StupidThingsCouplesFightAbout is trending on Twitter.

Here are just some of the stupid things couples say they fight about:

Whether or not Die Hard was a Christmas movie

was a Christmas movie Where to go to eat

Who holds the remote

Who is the better driver

Replacing the toilet paper roll

Replacing the bag in the trash can

Putting the cap on the toothpaste

How to load the dishwasher

Snoring/breathing too loud

Deleting shows on the DVR

Watching shows without the other person

Your turn…What are some of the stupid things you and your partner fight about?

