By Tony Tecate
14-year-old JACK DYLAN GRAZER from “It” posted an apology after a video popped up showing him taking a hit off a pretty fat blunt.  And he looked like an old pro, flicking his tongue as he exhaled.

In his apology video, Jack tried to play innocent.  He said, quote, “It was a dumb thing that I did due to peer pressure at school.  And I’ve now realized that vaping and smoking pot . . . it’s stupid and it’s not cool and it’s not worth it.”

He posted the apology video Monday, but for some reason, he took it down by midday. However, you can still see it here. Ironically, Jack plays Eddie Kaspbrak . . . the kid with ASTHMA.

