TMZ has obtained a video of an attack on Flavor Flav at a Casino in Las Vegas.

The incident happened last night at South Point Casino.

Flav was attacked by a stranger who claims that the rapper insulted his mother.

The attacker continued to punch and kick Flav while he was down on the ground.

Hotel security finally got a hold of the assailant and he even began to attack them!

Flav told the police that the only reason why he was on the ground during the attack is because he had a groin strain. lol

