By Jon Wiederhorn

50 Cent (real name Curtis James Jackson III) has made a ton of money off of bitcoin. What’s even crazier, is that 50 Cent didn’t even know he owned around $8 million worth of the cyber-currency.

TMZ reports that in 2014, 50 Cent became the first rapper to accept bitcoin payments and he was rewarded with around 700 coins for his album Animal Ambition. At the time they were worth about $662 each, bringing his haul to around $463,400. Since then, the value of bitcoins has risen exponentially, and each of his coins is worth about $12,000.

“Not Bad for a kid from South Side, I’m so proud of me.” 50 Cent captioned an Instagram post detailing his financial gain.

News of his good fortune came as a surprise to the rapper, in the comments of his post 50 wrote: “I’m a keep it real I forgot I did that s—.”