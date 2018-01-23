Photo by Dreamstime

They may be called man’s best friend, but it seems women have a better understanding of dogs.

According to a new study from the University of Budapest, women are better at knowing what a dog wants when he growls, barks, or otherwise tries to communicate. That’s right … women are more fluent in “dog” than men.

According to the study author, ‘Women are likely more empathetic and sensitive to others’ emotions and this helps them to better associate the contexts with the emotional content of the growls.”

