Photo by Dreamstime

A pizzeria in Brooklyn is trying to cash in on the “Tide Pod Challenge” social media craze by selling pizza that sort of looks like Tide Pods.

Sean Berthiaume, the owner of Vinnie’s Pizza, has created “Pied Pods” that have cheese that’s dyed blue to look like the laundry detergent.

But, of course, the pizza is totally safe and — hopefully — tastes better than soap. I would also like to add that out of all the challenges going on social media…THIS is really the dumbest one so far.

