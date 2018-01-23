Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Sorry to break your heart NSYNC fans but a reunion at the halftime show of the Super Bowl isn’t happening.
TMZ cameras caught up with Joey Fatone a couple of nights ago and asked him about a reunion.
Joey was in front of a restaurant called Delilah’s when he said
“I’m here right now….If I was doing something I’d be at rehearsals now…there’s your proof.”
He also shot down any rumor of Janet Jackson showing up…basically Joey is killing all hopes of a super reunion at the halftime show…. good news is Justin is still performing!
