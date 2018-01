David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

When 50 Cent released his album ‘Animal Ambition’ in 2014 he accepted payment in Bitcoin form.

He received about 700 Bitcoins which was estimated to be close to $400K worth of sales.

50 let his Bitcoin account just sit dormant and accumulate value over the years.

Today his Bitcoin investment is set to be worth between $7 million – $8.5 million.

