Tony Tecate has your tickets to see Kendrick Lamar when he brings his The Championship Tour to Oakland! Listen at 7:25am to win!

Kendrick Lamar

The Championship Tour

May 8 at Oracle Arena

Featuring

SZA

Schoolboy Q

Jay Rock

Ab-Soul

SIR

Lance Skiiwalker

and more!

Go here to get your tickets!

TICKETS ON SALE THIS FRIDAY AT NOON

Radio presale Thursday 10a-10p password: KENNY