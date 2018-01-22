friends, brutally honest, mean girls
By Tony Tecate
Filed Under:brutally honest, Friends, Mean Girls
Photo by Dreamstime

Brutally honest friends are the ones to keep!

We all have that one friend who really tells it like it is. She never holds back on her honest opinion … even if it might be offensive or hurt your feelings.

Well, it turns out these “mean” friends are the ones you really want to keep in your close circle — because they’re the ones that always have your back. A new study found that friends who tell you the truth that you need to hear, instead of just trying to make you feel better, are the kinds of friends you want to keep around.

Read more on why you should keep these people around by clicking here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live