Brutally honest friends are the ones to keep!

We all have that one friend who really tells it like it is. She never holds back on her honest opinion … even if it might be offensive or hurt your feelings.

Well, it turns out these “mean” friends are the ones you really want to keep in your close circle — because they’re the ones that always have your back. A new study found that friends who tell you the truth that you need to hear, instead of just trying to make you feel better, are the kinds of friends you want to keep around.

