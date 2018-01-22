By Short-E
Filed Under:dj mustard
15 November 2015 - West Hollywood, California - DJ Mustard. VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards held at the Pacific Design Center. Photo Credit: Sammi/AdMedia *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Famous producer DJ Mustard is the latest to kick a bad habit in 2018 & making it known on social media.

He posted a video on his IG where he pours a bottle of codeine down the drain and said :

It’s over for me people….kick the mutha f****** cup.

A lot of artists are starting to share their addiction problems on social media and how they’re going to kick their bad habit.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO OF MUSTARD POURING OUT THE CODEINE DOWN THE DRAIN [Warning Adult Language] 

 

 

