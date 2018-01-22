Photo by Dreamstime

If you’re not happy with your job and are considering switching employers, you might want to consider joining a company that offers better fringe benefits — such as the tech company Basecamp that gives its workers some amazing perks like:

$100 per month for gym memberships

3 weeks of paid vacation

$100 per month for massages

32-hour, four-day work weeks in the summer

$1,000 each year to continue your education

And, maybe best of all…

A one-month sabbatical for every three years spent with the company.

They actually pay you to get away from it all. Not too shabby.

Want more details on how to work from Basecamp just click here.