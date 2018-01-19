dog, pooch, friends, social
By Tony Tecate
Filed Under:Dog, Friends, pooch, social
Photo By Tony "MF" Tecate

More than half of your friends have thought about hanging out with you . . . thought about hanging out with their dog . . . and said, “You know what?  I pick the dog.”

According to a new survey, 51% of people say they’ve skipped a social event to spend more time with their dog.

The survey also found that their dog helps them get through almost five stressful events every week . . . even MAJOR things, like breakups or a death in the family.

Check out more about why you would want to choose your pooch over friends by clicking here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live