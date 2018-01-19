Photo By Tony "MF" Tecate

More than half of your friends have thought about hanging out with you . . . thought about hanging out with their dog . . . and said, “You know what? I pick the dog.”

According to a new survey, 51% of people say they’ve skipped a social event to spend more time with their dog.

The survey also found that their dog helps them get through almost five stressful events every week . . . even MAJOR things, like breakups or a death in the family.

