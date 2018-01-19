legal fling, new app, dating app, one night stand
By Tony Tecate
There is now a new app designed to keep people out of trouble by creating legally binding contracts for consensual sex.

The LegalFling app allows you to create a contract with specific details about what you’re OK with — and not OK with.

Once the details are ironed out, you can get down to business.

Of course, if you break any of the rules, you’re in breach of the contract, and your sexual partner can send off all sorts of legal actions at the touch of a button, including cease and desist letters and penalty payments.

And, LegalFling doesn’t just help people with one-night stands. Instead, it’s designed to protect all sorts of different relationships, including long-term ones.

Check out more details on the app by clicking here.

