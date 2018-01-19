Listen Saturday & Sunday at 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm & 5pm for the keyword and text it to 41025 for your chance to win tickets to the Cap City Comedy Slam! For more info on the show go here!

If you can’t text go here use short code 41025 and enter the keyword!

Entrants may receive a bounceback text from Station with confirmation of Contest entry, but Entrants will receive no “extra” offers, information, or message content. Standard message and data rates may apply, the frequency of any automated marketing message(s) individual opts in to receive are recurring and varies, text STOP to cancel, and terms are available HERE.