Tony Tecate is hooking you up all week with tickets to see Maze Runner The Death Cure at the Esquire IMAX Theatre downtown! Listen at 7am to win!

In the epic finale to the Maze Runner saga, Thomas leads his group of escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. Anyone who makes it out alive will get answers to the questions the Gladers have been asking since they first arrived in the maze. Maze Runner: The Death Cure The IMAX Experience will open on January 25 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the theatre box office and online at www.imax.com/sacramento.

The IMAX® release of Maze Runner: The Death Cure will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of the IMAX Experience with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with the Esquire IMAX Theatre’s six story high and 80 feet wide screen, customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

The Esquire IMAX Theatre is located at 1211 K Street in downtown Sacramento, CA. For information on tickets and showtimes, please call 916-443-IMAX (4629) or visit the website at www.imax.com/sacramento.

Movie-goers can now enjoy the IMAX Experience with good food and a cold beer or glass of wine. Options include: Corona, Blue Moon, Racer 5, Sactown Centennial Falcon, Woodbridge cabernet and chardonnay. The Esquire IMAX Theatre also has a new expanded menu which includes: pizza, giant pretzels, salad, chicken tenders and sausages with all the fixins.’

.