A new $6,000 toilet was recently unveiled with some amazing abilities, including voice-activated flushing.

The Numi toilet from Kohler, which is classified as an “intelligent toilet,” also has a heated seat, speakers with wireless streaming capability, a foot warmer and a nightlight — along with many other cutting edge features.

But … The toilet is something you use every day. It’s not like jet skis or golf clubs that sit unused in your garage unused all week. Might be worth the investment.

Think about how far we’ve come… It wasn’t that long ago that, even in this country, we were pooping in holes in the ground.

