TMZ is reporting that Cardi B as “inked a movie” deal and she begins filming in March!

No word on what her role is or what the movie is about but she’s turning down deals that would have paid her between $100-$200K to film the movie.

Cardi’s hot streak continues on the charts with 5 singles in the top 10 at once on the Hip-Hop/R&B charts beating Beyonce’s previous record of 4.

Cardi on the big screen is obviously the next step of her super stardom ….fashion line next perhaps?

