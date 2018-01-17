Photo by Dreamstime

A scientist at Harvard University has seen the future … and she believes sex robots could make men obsolete.

Cathy O’Neil thinks guys could be replaced by “dashing menbots” who not only give them physical pleasure, but who also do household chores.

We’re on a path to where these robots will “outperform” men, leaving many women the easy choice of living with the reliable, fun machines and leaving flawed human guys behind. Of course, women shouldn’t laugh. They can be replaced as well.

