According to a new study, states with legal medical marijuana have seen a drop in violent crime.

It seems every time a state relaxes its marijuana laws, the violent Mexican drug cartels lose a bit of their power.

Because farmers here in the U.S. can just grow and sell the stuff above board, demand drops for illegal drugs that have to be smuggled across the border.

The cartels get less business and less money, which reduces the drug-related violence.

It looks like this trend will continue as 30 states currently have laws which legalize marijuana in some form — and that number is expected to grow.

