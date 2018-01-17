Photo: JC Olivera / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Paris, meet Paul.

Paris Jackson, the daughter of music legend Michael Jackson, met Beatles icon Paul McCartney this week, and it was a very emotional moment for her.

“I cried like a god—- baby,” Jackson wrote next to the photo of her meeting McCartney for the first time.

McCartney and Michael Jackson have plenty of shared history, including a pair of Top 10 hit singles (“Say Say Say,” “The Girl is Mine”), as well as the pair’s infamous battle over the rights to the Beatles’ catalog, which Jackson bought back in the 1980s.

Paris Jackson met McCartney earlier this week (Jan. 16) in Los Angeles at his daughter Stella McCartney’s fashion show, where he also performed (via TMZ).

