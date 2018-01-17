By Short-E
Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

Zane Lowe interviewed Justin Timberlake recently about his new album and his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance.

During the interview Zane asked about the last time he joined Janet Jackson for her halftime performance and the ‘nipple incident’.

Justin admitted that he learned from the experience but that he made ‘peace’ with Janet after the incident.

