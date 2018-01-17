Photo: Courtesy RCA

By Robyn Collins

Justin Timberlake personally debuted his new album, Man of the Woods, at a woodland themed event in New York City on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Attendees grazed on insect delicacies as they listened to the project, which the singer has called his “most personal album ever.”

Timberlake said to the crowd attending that the album was inspired by his son Silas, whose name means “living in the woods,” reports Billboard. The 2-year old Timberlake even appears on the closing track, “Young Man,” while Alicia Keys and Chris Stapleton also make guest appearances on the 16-track collection.

His wife, Jessica Biel, along with family and friends, including Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo, attended the event.

Man of the Woods in its entirety will be available on Feb. 2, prior to Timberlake’s Super Bowl LII halftime performance.