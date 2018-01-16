Photo by Dreamstime
Ladies, wondering why you might be having a hard time getting a match on Tinder?
According to a new study, these are the most common Tinder turn-offs for men:
- Posing with a duck face or Snapchat Filter.
- Posing with exotic animals in vacation pics to appear well traveled.
- Using music lyrics or quotes in your profile instead of an actual bio.
- Being wishy-washy and saying things like, “I like to go out, but I also like to stay in.”
- Poor spelling and grammar
- Using the phrase “studied at the University of Life.”
- Saying “I love life” in your bio.
- Putting political views into your profile.
- Talking solely about being a vegan.
- Describing yourself as “fun-loving.”
