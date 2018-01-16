tinder, swipe left, dating sites.
By Tony Tecate
Ladies, wondering why you might be having a hard time getting a match on Tinder?

According to a new study, these are the most common Tinder turn-offs for men:

  • Posing with a duck face or Snapchat Filter.
  • Posing with exotic animals in vacation pics to appear well traveled.
  • Using music lyrics or quotes in your profile instead of an actual bio.
  • Being wishy-washy and saying things like, “I like to go out, but I also like to stay in.”
  • Poor spelling and grammar
  • Using the phrase “studied at the University of Life.”
  • Saying “I love life” in your bio.
  • Putting political views into your profile.
  • Talking solely about being a vegan.
  • Describing yourself as “fun-loving.”

