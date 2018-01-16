Photo by Dreamstime

Ladies, wondering why you might be having a hard time getting a match on Tinder?

According to a new study, these are the most common Tinder turn-offs for men:

Posing with a duck face or Snapchat Filter.

Posing with exotic animals in vacation pics to appear well traveled.

Using music lyrics or quotes in your profile instead of an actual bio.

Being wishy-washy and saying things like, “I like to go out, but I also like to stay in.”

Poor spelling and grammar

Using the phrase “studied at the University of Life.”

Saying “I love life” in your bio.

Putting political views into your profile.

Talking solely about being a vegan.

Describing yourself as “fun-loving.”

Check out more things that might make him swipe left by clicking here.