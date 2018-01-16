Photo by Dreamstime

It is about to rain all week, which means snow in the mountains.

Don’t let this rain your day cold weather can be fun, especially if you’re wearing a ski jacket designed by Pabst Blue Ribbon. PBR teamed up with the clothing company 686 to create the 686xPBR Sixer.

This thing is waterproof. It’s got a silicone palm grip for skiers. And, best of all, it’s got enough insulated cooler pockets in the front and on the inside to hold 12 tallboys — which means you can ski all day without having to take breaks at the ski lodge.

To order yours click here but hurry they are going fast.