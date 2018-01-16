Photo: Doug Peters / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Selena Gomez’s mother didn’t think that her daughter working with Woody Allen was a good idea and advised her against it.

Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey, has opened up about Selena’s decision to appear in the controversial director’s upcoming movie, A Rainy Day in New York, in spite of the sexual abuse allegations levied against him.

The 1992 accusations that Allen abused his 7-year-old-daughter, Dylan Farrow, have led two of Gomez’s co-stars in the movie, Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Hall, to donate the money earned working on the film to charitable organizations, according to People.

Teefy’s comments came in response to an Instagram comment suggesting that she “make” Selena apologize for working with Allen.

“Sorry, no one can make Selena do anything she doesn’t want to,” Teefy replied on a post that was originally about the recent passing of Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan. “I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn’t click. Her team are amazing people. There is no fall person here. No one controls her. She makes all her own decisions. No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears.”

Gomez and her mother have a strained relationship that lead to the two unfollowing each other on Instagram at the end of last year. While they’ve reinstated their Instagram status, mother and daughter are not currently on speaking terms.

“I auditioned for it five times,” Gomez told Billboard about how hard she lobbied for the role. “I didn’t have the greatest confidence a few times and they passed on me, but it turned out that they didn’t find anyone, so I auditioned one more time and gave it my all. I do feel like I earned it.”