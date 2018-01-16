Photo: Michael Hurcomb / Sipa / USA / Today

Post Malone recently filmed an episode of one his favorite shows “Ghost Adventures”.

During the taping of the show Post Malone experienced a spirit/ghost encounter.

The episode was filmed at a Slaughterhouse in Arizona.

Post felt the hostile ghost pinch his neck a few times during the episode and appeared to be very frightened during the taping of the show.

You can start the video around the 30 min mark to see Post’s encounter with the ghost.