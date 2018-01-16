By Short-E
Filed Under:Post Malone, Ghost Adventures
Photo: Michael Hurcomb / Sipa / USA / Today

Post Malone recently filmed an episode of one his favorite shows “Ghost Adventures”.

During the taping of the show Post Malone experienced a spirit/ghost encounter.

The episode was filmed at a Slaughterhouse in Arizona.

Post felt the hostile ghost pinch his neck a few times during the episode and appeared to be very frightened during the taping of the show.

CLICK HERE TO SEE POST MALONE GETTING PINCHED BY THE GHOST 

You can start the video around the 30 min mark to see Post’s encounter with the ghost.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live