By Jon Wiederhorn

Following a successful promotional buildup, Migos has announced the release date for their highly-anticipated album Culture II.

The follow-up to Culture — which came out on January 27, 2017 — will be released on January 26. Technically, that means Migos will have dropped two hit albums in less than a year.

There’s little chance Culture II will be anything less than a blockbuster; the first single, “MotorSport,” which features Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, has already received more than 223 million streams. And the second single, the Pharrell Williams-produced “Stir Fry,” is the official song for the NBA’s All-Star Weekend.

Migos have been nominated for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards.