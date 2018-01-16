Photo: Biran Zak / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

It’s been almost five years since the Jonas Brothers’ Instagram page went dormant — the day the music died, so to speak.

Curiously, that social media profile has come back from the dead and JoBros fans want to know what’s up. Does the reappearance of their digital presence spell a reunion? Or have the promotional photos from 2013 been revived for posterity?

Since the band broke up in 2013, all three Jonas Brothers have pursued independent projects. Nick, of course, established himself as a heartthrob solo act with hits like “Jealous” and “Close.” He has collaborated with Tove Lo, Demi Lovato, Shania Twain and more. Joe’s band DNCE has charted a roster of hits, while Kevin launched the E! reality series Married to Jonas.

Before calling it quits, the Jonas Brothers released four studio albums; their last release before breaking up, Lines, Vines and Trying Times, came out in 2009 in the first months of the Obama administration. The times are at least as trying in 2018! Fans on Instagram seem convinced that “#JB5” is coming, but for now the jury is out.