Photo: Kirby Lee / Richard Lui / USA Today / EFE / imageSPACE / Admedia

Which album was the best (in all of music) last year? We’re about to find out as Music’s Biggest Night is right around the corner.

The list of nominees for the Album of the Year at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards features some of today’s biggest musicians. In fact, this award, which encompasses all formats of music, is regarded as the most prestigious GRAMMY Award each year.

Adele’s third studio album, titled 25, took home the honor last year. Who will do it this year? Below, we explore each record that’s up for Album of the Year at the 60th Annual GRAMMYs Awards:

Awaken, My Love! – Childish Gambino

The third studio album from rapper/singer Childish Gambino (a.k.a. actor Donald Glover) is a pretty significant change from his first two albums, including the GRAMMY nominated Because the Internet. Nonetheless, it was a calculated risk that appears to have paid off as this album’s second single, “Redbone,” has catapulted Glover’s alter-ego into music superstardom.

Check out “Redbone,” which contains explicit language, here.

4:44 – JAY-Z

4:44 is the 13th solo studio album from Jay-Z, and it marks his first release since 2013’s Magna Carta Holy Grail. 4:44 is closely tied to last year’s GRAMMY-winning Lemonade by Jay’s wife, Beyoncé. The 10-track album is also the iconic hip-hop mogul’s most introspective work to date. The release, of course, had plenty of star power attached to it as it featured guest appearances from Frank Ocean, Damian Marley, and Beyoncé. Plus, Jay’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, even has a vocal appearance on the album too.

Check out “4:44,” which contains explicit language, here.

DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. was released as his fourth studio album in April of 2017. The rapper’s lead single of the project, “HUMBLE.,” quickly became a No. 1 hit. The 14-track collection has hundreds of millions of streams to date and continues to rise on the charts.

Check out “HUMBLE.,” which contains explicit language, here.

Melodrama – Lorde

Melodrama marks the second studio album from Lorde, and it features the singles “Green Light,” “Perfect Place,” and “Homemade Dynamite.” Lorde wrote and produced the album alongside Bleachers’ frontman, Jack Antonoff. The album is a highly personal look into the life of the 21-year-old singer as she navigates a party scene and a breakup all in the same album.

Check out “Green Light” here.

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

“Oh, they don’t know?” Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic has been certified 2x platinum since its release last November. The singer-songwriter first introduced the record with the title track bringing fans some twenty four karat magic in the air. Mars tributes the many performers who have influenced him musically on the album. The “That’s What I Like” singer is a five-time GRAMMY winner and has earned a total of six nominations this year.

Check out “24K Magic,” which contains explicit language, here.

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28.