A new survey has found that 37 percent of Millennials admitted to spying on their partner’s texts and social media once a week, with 25 percent of people between the ages of 35 to 54 admitting the same.

The survey also found that men of all ages are twice as likely as women to check a partner’s phone

So … How much do you spy on your significant other?

