A Coke to “go” … So, it seems in Japan, you can grab a Coca-Cola Plus … which comes with the added benefit of dietary fiber. Yep, this Coke apparently has a laxative effect that will help you “go.”

Speaking of Coke … Get ready for some new flavors of Diet Coke. Coca-Cola has announced it is rolling out four new flavors later this month: Ginger Lime, Twisted Mango, Zesty Blood Orange and Feisty Cherry. The new flavors will also come in a slimmer, taller can – with a new design. Don’t worry, Diet Coke purists. The original flavor isn’t going anywhere. And will be available in its normal shapes and sizes.

