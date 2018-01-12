Photo by Dreamstime

I’m not sure I need my underwear to be “smart.” I’ll just take “clean” and “not full of holes.” But here you go . . .

A company called Myant just released a new line of SMART UNDERWEAR called Skiin.

Here’s how it works: There are sensors sewn into the underwear and bras that track things like your heart rate, temperature, and hydration levels.

And then it can react to your body by automatically interacting with other smart things in your house. Like, if you’re hot, it will tell your Nest thermostat to lower the temperature. Or if you’re stressed, it could play calming music on Spotify.

But it isn’t cheap . . . four pairs start at $279. And it’s hard to imagine “smart underwear” is on anyone’s financial priority list right now.

