By Hayden Wright

Through the years, Katy Perry has made no secret about her love of Walt Disney classics. From rocking Disney fashions to frequent Disneyland trips, the “Firework” singer is as big a fan as you’ll find — especially on Twitter. On January 22, Minnie Mouse will earn a long-overdue star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Katy will be on hand to present the honor.

The achievement coincides with Minnie’s 90th anniversary.

“After 90 years of serving looks & smiles as the polka dot queen, it’s time she got that recognition!” Perry wrote. “It will be a childhood and grown adult dream come true for me that day!”

Minnie’s counterpart Mickey earned a star 40 years ago in 1978, while other Disney characters like Snow White and Tinker Bell also have stars of their own. So it’s about time that Minnie joined the club, and Perry makes the perfect presenter.

“Minnie Mouse is a woman of the ages and her iconic status makes her a great addition to our Walk of Fame!” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies. “Generations of fans of all ages have been looking forward to her seeing her bright new star.”

You can livestream the ceremony January 22 on the Walk of Fame website.

See Katy’s tweet below.