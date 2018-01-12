Photo: Markus Pritzi

By Hayden Wright

Dua Lipa’s catchy, lyrically graphic single “IDGAF” has a hot new video directed by Henry Schofield. In the clip, Dua and a troupe of dancers face off against their alter egos, with one team wearing blue and the other in fiery orange. The singer says the concept is a metaphor for overcoming the negative forces inside her own mind.

“[I’m] so excited to finally share this video with everyone,” she said in a statement. “It took us 22 hours to shoot this video and with the best people and team, magic happens. This video is about your stronger and weaker side fighting with each other only to realize that self-love is what will help you overcome any negativity that comes your way. I hope you like it as much as we have loved making it.”

Schofield wanted to “embody a sense of empowerment” in the video that expressed the duality of a breakup. “So we had in mind a visual of the internal struggle, showing the two sides of Dua’s emotive state, like an argument with someone you love,” he said.

