So this is a thing that exists now. Ikea just started running an ad for a crib in a women’s magazine in Sweden that’s also a PREGNANCY TEST.

So you can tear out the ad, pee on it, and then it’ll tell you if you’re pregnant.

And if you are, a new, lower price for the crib will appear on the page. So you can bring in the ad . . . holding it with gloves, maybe . . . and get that discount. There’s no word if they’re going to run this ad here in America.

