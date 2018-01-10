Photo by Dreamstime

Some of the smartest people on the planet, including Space X founder Elon Musk and physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, believe our lives could all just be a computer simulation, run by a highly advanced civilization from another planet.

A philosophy professor from Oxford University named Nick Bostrom even wrote a paper about it, arguing that all it takes is computing power. With enough computing power, you can create a realistic universe, where nobody inside even knows it’s fake.

This is a tough pill to swallow if you’re trudging back to your crappy job this morning. If it’s all just a simulation, why are you working so hard?

