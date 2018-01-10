Photo by Dreamstime

According to a new survey of office workers, here are the top ways people slack off on the job:

Browsing the Internet Checking personal emails Sending messages with Messenger and other apps Browsing social media

Other highlights from the top 50 on the list include:

Online shopping

Staring at the screen looking concentrated … while daydreaming

Hiding in the bathroom

Playing online games — disguised as work

Attending fake medical appointments

Taking a power nap

