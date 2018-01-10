Photo by Dreamstime
According to a new survey of office workers, here are the top ways people slack off on the job:
- Browsing the Internet
- Checking personal emails
- Sending messages with Messenger and other apps
- Browsing social media
Other highlights from the top 50 on the list include:
- Online shopping
- Staring at the screen looking concentrated … while daydreaming
- Hiding in the bathroom
- Playing online games — disguised as work
- Attending fake medical appointments
- Taking a power nap
Want to check out the rest while your sitting at your desk pretending to be busy by clicking here.
