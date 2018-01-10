work, boring job, slacking off, slacker
By Tony Tecate
Filed Under:boring job, slacker, slacking off, Work
Photo by Dreamstime

According to a new survey of office workers, here are the top ways people slack off on the job:

  1. Browsing the Internet
  2. Checking personal emails
  3. Sending messages with Messenger and other apps
  4. Browsing social media

Other highlights from the top 50 on the list include:

  • Online shopping
  • Staring at the screen looking concentrated … while daydreaming
  • Hiding in the bathroom
  • Playing online games — disguised as work
  • Attending fake medical appointments
  • Taking a power nap

Want to check out the rest while your sitting at your desk pretending to be busy by clicking here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live